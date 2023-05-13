New Zealand
1News

Two hospitalised, one charged after downtown Auckland fight

9:05am
A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Two people were hospitalised after reports of a fight on Auckland's Princes Wharf overnight, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 12.45am early this morning.

"Police were notified that a group of people were fighting on Princes Wharf at about 12.45am. Two people were located with injuries at the scene and transported to hospital for medical treatment. The others had left the scene before police arrived," police said.

"Police arrested three people at about 2.30am in Albany who are [allegedly] involved in the incident. One person is facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today."

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
