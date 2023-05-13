Two hospitalised, one charged after downtown Auckland fight

Two people were hospitalised after reports of a fight on Auckland's Princes Wharf overnight, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 12.45am early this morning.

"Police were notified that a group of people were fighting on Princes Wharf at about 12.45am. Two people were located with injuries at the scene and transported to hospital for medical treatment. The others had left the scene before police arrived," police said.

"Police arrested three people at about 2.30am in Albany who are [allegedly] involved in the incident. One person is facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today."

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.