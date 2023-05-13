Spate of attempted burglaries in Christchurch overnight

Police are investigating a spate of attempted burglaries and a ram raid in Christchurch early this morning.

In a statement, police said there were looking into whether the "incidents are linked".

"Police are also making enquiries to identify and locate the offenders."

Officers were called to a ram raid at a service station on Withells Road around 4.35am.

"It appears that a vehicle was used to gain entry. A fog cannon in the store was activated. Enquiries are ongoing to determine if anything was taken," police said.

Then, an attempted burglary occurred at a commercial premise on Main South Street around 4.40am, police said, which was unsuccessful as "offenders did not gain entry".

A third attempted burglary occurred shortly after.

Police called this another failed attempt as intruders failed to make entry.

"The third burglary occurred at a commercial premises on Barrington Street at about 6am. The offenders did not gain entry into the premises," police said.

"The fourth burglary occurred at two commercial premises on Weedons Ross Road, West Melton, at about 6.50am. Enquiries are ongoing to determine if anything was taken."