New Zealand
1News

Person arrested after 'suspicious' South Auckland garage fire

9:46am
Auckland Transport said there were disruptions to public transport services in the area.

Auckland Transport said there were disruptions to public transport services in the area. (Source: 1News)

Police have arrested one person at the scene of a "potentially suspicious" garage fire in South Auckland.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Papatoetoe at around 7.50am this morning.

"One person was arrested at the scene," a police spokesperson said. "Police were asked by FENZ to attend a potentially suspicious fire on Pah Road, Papatoetoe."

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1News that it was "alerted" to a "well-involved garage fire on Pah Road this morning."

"Three fire trucks were on site. The fire was 15m x 8m," FENZ said.

"Fire investigators have been called. The fire has since been put out."

Auckland Transport said there were disruptions to public transport services in the area, including the 313 bus that served the road.

"Due to an emergency services incident on Pah Road, Papatoetoe, the 313 is detouring and will miss the following bus stops: Robert White Softball Park."

Police said inquiries are underway into the circumstances of the incident.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two hospitalised, one charged after downtown Auckland fight

Two hospitalised, one charged after downtown Auckland fight

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

9:05am

1 dead after 2-car crash in South Auckland

1 dead after 2-car crash in South Auckland

Four others have been injured - three critically - following the collision on Great South Rd, Ōtāhuhu.

11:37pm

Homicide probe launched in Palmerston North after man's death

Homicide probe launched in Palmerston North after man's death

8:30pm

Dashcam captures police chase through Auckland CBD streets

Dashcam captures police chase through Auckland CBD streets

7:58pm

0:19

Supreme Court greenlights Auckland Council's hotel bed tax

Supreme Court greenlights Auckland Council's hotel bed tax

7:39pm

Wellington brothel owner sentenced for tax evasion

Wellington brothel owner sentenced for tax evasion

4:20pm

More Stories

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Chris Hipkins has made a calculated decision not to follow Jacinda Ardern's lead, saying he won’t be playing the "rule in, rule out" game.

Sat, Apr 29

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Air NZ reveals busiest travel day, warns of delays and packed planes

Air NZ reveals busiest travel day, warns of delays and packed planes

December 13, 2022

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

November 13, 2022

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Musk says Linda Yaccarino is Twitter's new CEO - who is she?

Musk says Linda Yaccarino is Twitter's new CEO - who is she?

26 mins ago

Regional towns the big winners as Govt to speed up 5G rollout

Regional towns the big winners as Govt to speed up 5G rollout

42 mins ago

'We Three Kings': New photos show Charles, William, George together

'We Three Kings': New photos show Charles, William, George together

11:18am

Footage of huge Chicago snapping turtle goes viral

Footage of huge Chicago snapping turtle goes viral

11:07am

Carrington, Fisher set for another showdown in World Cup final

Carrington, Fisher set for another showdown in World Cup final

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6