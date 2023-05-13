Person arrested after 'suspicious' South Auckland garage fire

Police have arrested one person at the scene of a "potentially suspicious" garage fire in South Auckland.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Papatoetoe at around 7.50am this morning.

"One person was arrested at the scene," a police spokesperson said. "Police were asked by FENZ to attend a potentially suspicious fire on Pah Road, Papatoetoe."

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1News that it was "alerted" to a "well-involved garage fire on Pah Road this morning."

"Three fire trucks were on site. The fire was 15m x 8m," FENZ said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fire investigators have been called. The fire has since been put out."

Auckland Transport said there were disruptions to public transport services in the area, including the 313 bus that served the road.

Due to an emergency services incident on Pah Road, Papatoetoe, the 313 is detouring and will miss the following bus stops:

• Stop 2266 – Robert White Softball Park: Use Stop 6450 - Daphne Road.

• Stop 2449 – Robert White Softball Park: Use Stop 6465 - Daphne Road. pic.twitter.com/haX472QZHN — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 12, 2023

"Due to an emergency services incident on Pah Road, Papatoetoe, the 313 is detouring and will miss the following bus stops: Robert White Softball Park."

Police said inquiries are underway into the circumstances of the incident.