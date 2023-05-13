Entertainment
Kiwi indie pop group There's a Tuesday return with new single

10:39am

Familiar is the latest offering from indie pop group There's a Tuesday.

By Grace Thomas

Minnie Robberds says it plays on the notion of "meeting someone for the first time and feeling as if you've known them your whole life".

"It's quite hard to explain why you feel that way," she said.

The four-piece band is fronted by Nat Hutton and Minnie Robberds, with Gus Murray on drums and Joel Becker on bass.

It had its humble beginnings in Christchurch, meeting at a high school party.

"Nat and I meet at Gus' 16th birthday party. We got along extremely well and kind of started it from there," Robberds said.

There's a Tuesday released their debut single, Piñata Head, in 2019 and now they're signed to Kiwi pop star Benee's label Olive Records. Hutton said the quartet was stoked to be meeting their labelmate for the first time at Rhythm & Alps.

"She had come early to watch our set and we were so excited. We were like 'we can't mess this up!'"

They were recently nominated for a Silver Scroll Award, as well as Breakthrough Artist Of The Year at the Aotearoa Music Awards. There's a Tuesday is set to release another EP this year, as well as embark on a winter tour.

