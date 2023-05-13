Kiwi brewery leads charge for NZ to be part of Eurovision

A Kiwi brewery is leading the charge for New Zealand to be part of Eurovision.

The European singing contest has become more international over the years to include countries from the Middle East, and recently Australia has earned a special invitation to compete.

Now for the first time, New Zealanders and other non-competing countries can vote, but Alister Smith and Stu McKinlay from Yeastie Boys would like to see Aotearoa have its own act.

"Kiwis, we love to party," said Alister Smith.

"And I’ve been saying per capita no one parties more in Europe than Kiwis, so it makes sense we join what is the biggest party in Europe."

They've teamed up with comedy duo Two Hearts to create an official unofficial entry.

"We’ve done a bit of a protesting, and it’s that classic thing of, it’s very Kiwi, tongue in cheek but deadly serious as well," McKinlay said.

They'll lead a crowd protesting outside Liverpool Arena, where the Eurovision finals will be held this weekend.