Rugby
1News

Black Ferns Sevens seal World Series on opening day in Toulouse

10:23am
Sarah Hirini and Niall Williams celebrate a try against Scotland.

Sarah Hirini and Niall Williams celebrate a try against Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns Sevens have ended their short World Series title drought overnight after a dominant opening to their campaign at the Toulouse Sevens tournament in France.

Heading into the final event having won five consecutive legs, the Black Ferns only needed to qualify for the quarter-finals to win their first Series since 2020 - a three-year wait due mostly to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With added inspiration in knowing the tournament also doubles as longtime playmaker Niall Guthrie's last before her switch to NRLW, the Black Ferns Sevens came out firing.

New Zealand thumped Poland 50-0 before putting USA to the sword with a 31-12 win to book their place in the top eight with a round robin game against Canada still to come.

As such, the team earned their seventh title in 10 series played since the women's competition was introduced in 2012. Australia has won the other three.

“That feels pretty amazing. We were gutted last year when we couldn’t compete for it,” captain Sarah Hirini said.

“We’re having fun all the time and love what we do.”

Despite the silverware already bagged, coach Corey Sweeney has stressed his side will put aside the "brilliant feeling" to finish their season the right way.

“To do it with a few games up our sleeve is pretty special. It’s a great moment, but in the team you can never feel the job is done,” Sweeney said.

“We’ll celebrate at some point, we’re really stoked with the outcome, but we’ve still got a job to do this weekend.”

The All Blacks Sevens, also opening their tournament in France with two wins after taking down Canada [29-12] and Kenya [31-5], could seal the men's title crown weekend as well with a Toulouse title.

The men's season finishes next weekend with the London Sevens.

RugbyBlack FernsSevens

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kiwi Dallinger named in Wallaroos squad for Fijiana Test

Kiwi Dallinger named in Wallaroos squad for Fijiana Test

The former Hurricanes Poua playmaker threw in her lot with Australia after a lack of interest from the Black Ferns and it has paid off.

Wed, May 10

International recognition for TVNZ Sunday's Ruby Tui story

International recognition for TVNZ Sunday's Ruby Tui story

TVNZ’s Tania Page has won an international sports reporting award in Seoul.

Wed, May 10

Opinion: 'Tediously predictable' - Smith is right about modern rugby

Opinion: 'Tediously predictable' - Smith is right about modern rugby

Mon, May 8

NZ to host top women's rugby nations in inaugural tournament

NZ to host top women's rugby nations in inaugural tournament

Fri, May 5

No US sabbatical, no Black Ferns: Ruby Tui's hard line with NZR

No US sabbatical, no Black Ferns: Ruby Tui's hard line with NZR

Wed, May 3

2:00

'Accepted' Dallinger could swap Black Ferns dream for Wallaroos

'Accepted' Dallinger could swap Black Ferns dream for Wallaroos

Wed, May 3

More Stories

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

From resignations to reviews, axings to debuts - the win last night was built brick by brick by a side more akin to a family now after all the challenges they've overcome.

November 13, 2022

NZ Sevens squads named for final event in Aotearoa

NZ Sevens squads named for final event in Aotearoa

After 22 years of rugby sevens action, the All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens have one final outing on home soil to delight home fans.

Thu, Jan 19

Opinion: Black Ferns denied limelight for too long – but no more

Opinion: Black Ferns denied limelight for too long – but no more

October 7, 2022

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

All the pressure on the Black Ferns? Not if Ruby Tui can help it

All the pressure on the Black Ferns? Not if Ruby Tui can help it

November 10, 2022

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Musk says Linda Yaccarino is Twitter's new CEO - who is she?

Musk says Linda Yaccarino is Twitter's new CEO - who is she?

26 mins ago

Regional towns the big winners as Govt to speed up 5G rollout

Regional towns the big winners as Govt to speed up 5G rollout

41 mins ago

'We Three Kings': New photos show Charles, William, George together

'We Three Kings': New photos show Charles, William, George together

11:18am

Footage of huge Chicago snapping turtle goes viral

Footage of huge Chicago snapping turtle goes viral

11:07am

Carrington, Fisher set for another showdown in World Cup final

Carrington, Fisher set for another showdown in World Cup final

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6