Auckland vape store staff say they were held hostage in robbery

A West Auckland vape store was targeted by masked robbers last night, with the store saying its staff were held hostage during the raid.

Vapeys Vape Store in Henderson told 1News that a group of three "knife-wielding" masked raiders entered the store on Central Park Drive at around 8pm.

CCTV footage shared by the store shows the thieves smashing cabinets and pulling stock off shelves.

"Three staff were held hostage in the storage room by one of the thieves, whilst the other two continued to raid the store and smash around cabinets," the store said.

"Heaps of stuff have been stolen and stuff left behind has been damaged. We are still unsure just how much stock has been stolen, Ran away with boxes and boxes of stock."

The store said its owners had tried to receive assistance from the Government's Retail Crime Prevention Programme and the Ministry of Business' Fog Cannon Subsidy over the past few months, but as the store had not experienced a burglary, they were not eligible.

"Well we are now!" the store remarked.

In a statement, police told 1News they received reports of "multiple people entering a commercial premises" at around 8.20 last night.

Inquiries led police to a nearby address where two people, aged 15 and 19, were apprehended.

"The 15 year old was due in Waitakere Youth Court today, the 19-year-old in District Court," the statement read.

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.