Woman who left note on grave of Putin's parents convicted

5:46am
Irina Tsybaneva, 60, stands in a In St. Petersburg, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

A Russian court gave a two-year suspended sentence Thursday to a St. Petersburg woman who left a note on the grave of President Vladimir Putin's parents that said they had "raised a freak and a killer.”

The court found Irina Tsybaneva, 60, guilty of desecrating burial places motivated by political hatred. Her lawyer said she didn’t plead guilty because she hadn’t desecrated the grave physically or sought publicity for her action.

The note that Tsybaneva placed on the guarded grave on the eve of Putin’s birthday in October read: “Parents of a maniac, take him to your place. He causes so much pain and trouble. The whole world prays for his death. Death to Putin. You raised a freak and a killer.”

Since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the government has waged a crackdown on dissent unseen since the Soviet era.

In another case, a Russian government agency added actor Artur Smolyaninov and a former consultant who advised the Ukrainian president's office to a list of “extremists and terrorists.”

In a January interview with the Europe edition of independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Smolyaninov stated that hypothetically, he would take part in hostilities only on Ukraine's side.

The Ukrainian presidential consultant, Oleksiy Arestovich, resigned after stating online that a Russian missile that caused the deaths of 45 people in the city of Dnipro hit a residential building as a result of Ukrainian air defenses.

WorldRussia invades Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Russia bans jet skis and ride-sharing services ahead of Victory Day

Worries grow about Ukraine nuke plant amid evacuations

Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot missile

No love lost between Russian military and Wagner mercenaries

Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Powerball jackpots to $12M as Taranaki player wins $1M

NZ's failure to attract migrants hurting Covid recovery - National

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

'No regard for life': 13-year-old wounds cop in US gunfight

Robert De Niro reveals name of baby girl

Teen girl identified as victim of fatal Sydney tram accident

'She’s a wack job' Trump town hall kicks off after rape verdict

Grocery reforms won't make difference to shoppers - report

Sponsored by NZ Post

