Singapore cargo vessel adrift in 'rolling seas' off South Island

A Singapore cargo vessel has sent a mayday call as it flounders adrift in "rolling seas" north-west of South Island's Farewell Spit.

Maritime NZ's Rescue Coordination Centre is coordinating a rescue effort for the vessel, named Shiling, with 24 crew on board.

"At 11am, the vessel put out a mayday call, due to heavy seas, stating the crew were preparing to abandon the vessel. It initially put a request through for assistance at 8.27am," Maritime NZ said in a statement.

"The vessel is situated 22 nautical miles North North-West of Farewell Spit.

"Since the mayday call, conditions on scene have improved and the vessel master has stated he is currently comfortable staying on the vessel."

An ocean going tugboat is expected to reach the ship around 5-6pm this afternoon.

"Due to where the vessel is, there is no risk of it running aground prior to the arrival of the ocean going tug.

"At the request of the Rescue Coordination Centre, a C-130 Hercules aircraft has been diverted from an exercise to assess the situation off Farewell Spit. The Shiling container ship is drifting in rolling seas after losing power," Maritime NZ said.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter has confirmed it's been deployed as part of the operation.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also sent to help the rescue effort.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission told 1News it's understood the "vessel is listing".

The Shiling broke down in Wellington’s main shipping channel in April and had been in port for repairs before today's latest incident.