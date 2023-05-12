New Zealand
1News

Primary teachers reject third pay offer

By Kate Nicol-Williams, 1News Reporter
2:40pm
Teachers on strike in March

Teachers on strike in March (Source: 1News)

A primary teacher is not surprised the majority of her colleagues didn’t accept the Government’s third pay offer, even though she did.

The teacher, who didn’t want to be named, said she accepted the latest offer because she’s still relatively new to the profession and doesn’t feel as strongly about the lack of adequate classroom support as some teachers do.

“This offer clearly did not meet members’ expectations sufficiently to settle our agreement." lead negotiator for the Primary Teachers’ Collective Agreement negotiation team Barb Curran said.

"They want an offer that swiftly delivers additional time and staffing to enable teachers to support students. And they want a pay offer that will pay the bills, having seen no pay rise since July 2021 while the CPI has increased at record levels."

In an interview with 1News, the teacher said pay is no longer the issue, but a lack of measures to help under pressure and overworked teachers in the classroom remains the sticking point.

“It’s not just a problem you can chuck money at," she said.

She said she feels it’s a “bad economic time” to keep striking and feels it’s “unrealistic” teachers will achieve the amount of planning time, student support and recognition for working extra hours that’s required through ongoing negotiations.

The announcement from the Government to reduce classroom ratios in years four to eight to 28 children per class, down from 29 children, by 2025, was viewed as ‘too little’ and coming into force ‘too late’ by some teachers, she said.

“The feeling was most teachers thought that was an issue and didn’t feel like the Government was giving their best offer, were holding back still," the teacher said.

She said the feeling that if National becomes the Government in October, future negotiations will be tougher to get improved offers for teachers, was also reflected by some teachers.

“Lots of teachers want best for their kids – you (currently) feel like you’re not there to help your kids," she said.

"I think it’s a feeling of people feeling overwhelmed, people are really struggling in the classroom, I think that’s why the offer was rejected. That support is going to take too long.”

She said a lot of planning time is spent writing up learning plans for children that have specific learning needs, instead of classroom planning, and mentioned a colleague who spends his own time shopping for resources for a child who doesn’t qualify for ongoing support from the Government’s ORS scheme.

Primary teachers will vote from May 18 to May 22 on whether to go on strike.

New ZealandEducation

SHARE ME

More Stories

School's board of trustees' 'immense sadness' at Abbey Caves death

School's board of trustees' 'immense sadness' at Abbey Caves death

Whangārei Boys' High School student Karnin Ahorangi Petera died in a caving accident after flooding during a school trip at the Abbey Caves.

7:57pm

5:00

Teen who died in Whangārei caving tragedy named: 'Our beautiful boy'

Teen who died in Whangārei caving tragedy named: 'Our beautiful boy'

The Whangārei Boys' High School student died during a caving expedition on Tuesday.

6:50pm

2:43

Otago rector says 'no singles' rule for ball 'misconstrued'

Otago rector says 'no singles' rule for ball 'misconstrued'

Wed, May 10

Whangārei principal 'devastated' at student's caving trip death

Whangārei principal 'devastated' at student's caving trip death

Wed, May 10

1:32

MoE offering trauma support to Whangārei Boys' after cave tragedy

MoE offering trauma support to Whangārei Boys' after cave tragedy

Wed, May 10

0:55

MoE investigating whether sexism has suppressed teachers' pay

MoE investigating whether sexism has suppressed teachers' pay

Tue, May 9

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

June 13, 2022

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

14 in court over death of 8-year-old diabetic girl

14 in court over death of 8-year-old diabetic girl

4 mins ago

US to let gay and bisexual men donate blood, calls for NZ to follow

US to let gay and bisexual men donate blood, calls for NZ to follow

12 mins ago

Where have all the avocados gone?

Where have all the avocados gone?

26 mins ago

Scientists join search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri

0:46

Scientists join search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri

38 mins ago

BREAKING

Disgraced ex-NRL player Jarryd Hayne jailed for rape

Disgraced ex-NRL player Jarryd Hayne jailed for rape

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6