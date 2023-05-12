World
1News

Disgraced ex-NRL player Jarryd Hayne jailed for rape

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
39 mins ago
Jarryd Hayne.

Jarryd Hayne. (Source: Getty)

“He won’t be remembered for his sporting achievements.”

That was the scathing conclusion from a Sydney judge as disgraced former NRL star Jarryd Hayne was sentenced to at least three years behind bars for raping a woman in 2018.

Hayne will be eligible for parole on May 6, 2025 and faces a maximum sentence of 4 years 9 months.

Hayne, who has already served 10 months in prison, wasn’t in court today but appeared via video link.

He was found guilty in April this year, but his sentence will be backdated to July 2, 2022 due to the time he’s already spent in custody.

It was Hayne’s third trial on the charges after the first jury was unable to reach a verdict. He was found guilty second time around but successfully appealed.

Hayne sexually assaulted the woman in Newcastle on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

The 35-year-old Hayne claimed the encounter was consensual. The jury accepted the woman repeatedly said “no” and “stop”.

In a statement read to the court earlier this week, the woman said for the last five years she’s been "launched into what feels like a never-ending nightmare”.

"I am stronger and I am wiser but I am damaged, and I won't ever be the same person," she wrote.

WorldNRLCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

14 in court over death of 8-year-old diabetic girl

14 in court over death of 8-year-old diabetic girl

Elizabeth Struhs died at her home west of Brisbane last January after her parents and 12 others allegedly withheld her diabetes medication for six days.

5 mins ago

Would this poster stop your child vaping?

Would this poster stop your child vaping?

South Australia's rolling out a provocative campaign in a desperate bid to curb youth vaping rates.

2:20pm

US woman charged after newborn son found in hospital rubbish bin

US woman charged after newborn son found in hospital rubbish bin

12:55pm

Man who choked NYC subway rider to death facing manslaughter charges

Man who choked NYC subway rider to death facing manslaughter charges

12:25pm

Idaho mum on trial over brutal deaths of kids, husband's ex

Idaho mum on trial over brutal deaths of kids, husband's ex

11:53am

Buddhist monks accused of embezzling $14m donated to Thai temple

Buddhist monks accused of embezzling $14m donated to Thai temple

11:21am

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

June 13, 2022

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

14 in court over death of 8-year-old diabetic girl

14 in court over death of 8-year-old diabetic girl

5 mins ago

US to let gay and bisexual men donate blood, calls for NZ to follow

US to let gay and bisexual men donate blood, calls for NZ to follow

13 mins ago

Where have all the avocados gone?

Where have all the avocados gone?

27 mins ago

Scientists join search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri

0:46

Scientists join search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri

39 mins ago

BREAKING

Disgraced ex-NRL player Jarryd Hayne jailed for rape

Disgraced ex-NRL player Jarryd Hayne jailed for rape

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6