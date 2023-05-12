Disgraced ex-NRL player Jarryd Hayne jailed for rape

“He won’t be remembered for his sporting achievements.”

That was the scathing conclusion from a Sydney judge as disgraced former NRL star Jarryd Hayne was sentenced to at least three years behind bars for raping a woman in 2018.

Hayne will be eligible for parole on May 6, 2025 and faces a maximum sentence of 4 years 9 months.

Hayne, who has already served 10 months in prison, wasn’t in court today but appeared via video link.

He was found guilty in April this year, but his sentence will be backdated to July 2, 2022 due to the time he’s already spent in custody.

It was Hayne’s third trial on the charges after the first jury was unable to reach a verdict. He was found guilty second time around but successfully appealed.

Hayne sexually assaulted the woman in Newcastle on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

The 35-year-old Hayne claimed the encounter was consensual. The jury accepted the woman repeatedly said “no” and “stop”.

In a statement read to the court earlier this week, the woman said for the last five years she’s been "launched into what feels like a never-ending nightmare”.

"I am stronger and I am wiser but I am damaged, and I won't ever be the same person," she wrote.