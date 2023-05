One person has died and four others have been injured following a two-car crash in South Auckland this evening.

Police say they were called to the scene on Great South Rd, in Ōtāhuhu, around 7.40pm.

One person died at the scene.

Three others were critically injured in the crash, while one sustained moderate injuries.

They have since been taken to hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.