Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
14 mins ago

In a parliamentary first, Disability Issues Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan answered a question today in New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL).

It’s not the first time an MP has communicated in NZSL in Parliament, but it is understood to be the first time it has been used by a minister answer a question.

Radhakrishnan has been learning to sign since taking on the Disability Issues portfolio.

She said her decision to use NZSL was "about representation and promoting the language" - this week in particular.

“This is one of our official languages and I want it to be seen in Parliament this NZSL Week," Radhakrishnan said.

“Having grown up in Singapore, I’ve had so many languages around me, and such an appreciation for how language is a connector to one’s identity and culture.

“When I started the role of Minister for Disability Issues, I wanted to learn NZSL.

"I’m early on in my journey, and loving it so far.” 

