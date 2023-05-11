Te Ao Māori
Matariki celebrations launched under Takapō stars

1:01pm
Matariki stars. (Source: Breakfast)

Matariki celebrations were today launched at an event at the Dark Sky Sanctuary in Takapō.

A booklet containing karakia for each of the nine stars of Matariki was unveiled which will be distributed to schools and communities around Aotearoa.

This year, Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki will be officially celebrated with a public holiday on Friday July 14.

"It was a beautiful moment to see how the nation took joy in celebrating and embracing Matariki last year," Minister for Māori-Crown Relations Kelvin Davis said.

"Data suggests at least 87% of New Zealanders now have some understanding of what Matariki is about and means – that is phenomenal.

"The job now is to embed the day into our calendar while ensuring it remains grounded in mātauranga Māori and upholds the key principles and values associated with Matariki."

Click here to take a look at the newly released Matariki booklet and other resources.

What is Matariki?

Matariki is a star cluster known around the world by many names, most commonly Pleiades.

Its appearance in midwinter signals the Māori New Year/ Te Mātahi o te Tau. Although the exact date changes, it usually rises in June or July for a three-week period.

Though many people have been celebrating Matariki for years, some may not know much about it.

Why has Matariki become a holiday?

The Green Party was the first to push for it to become a public holiday.

Labour pledged in 2020 it would make Matariki an official public holiday should the party be re-elected. They were, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the time said it would be a distinctly New Zealand holiday and a time for reflection, celebration and to look to the future.

An advisory group was created to provide advice on future dates, how it should be celebrated and education around Matariki.

Legislation setting up Matariki as a public holiday passed in Parliament in April 2022.

Māori astronomer Dr Rangi Mātāmua was part of the advisory group and a driving force behind it becoming an official holiday. He says Matariki is a holiday that is directly linked to where Aotearoa is in the world.

"Matariki's about bringing people together for unity, for identity. There isn't a single person living in Aotearoa who does not descend from ancestors who used the stars to navigate, to tell time, to plant, to harvest.

"I hope that they serve as a cluster of stars and a symbolic message to us all to come together and celebrate who we are."

New ZealandTe Ao Māori

