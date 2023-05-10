Pubs allowed to stay open later during Rugby World Cup

Pubs will be able to remain open for longer during this year's Rugby World Cup in France, allowing fans to enjoy the games at licenced venues, despite the time zone differences.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said that since the tournament is being held in Europe, many of the games will be broadcast outside usual trading hours.

A temporary amendment will be made to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, so pubs can host patrons during the games in September.

“The Rugby World Cup is one of the most significant events on the rugby calendar for fans, and coming together with family, friends and the community to watch matches live is a special part of being a New Zealander,” Kiri Allan said.

“It’s important Kiwis can enjoy matches in a safe environment while also supporting the hospitality sector."

Similar changes were made in 2015 and 2019.

It means those venues who wish to show the games will need to notify police of their intentions and provide details of a noise management plan.

“Based on experience and feedback from Police and other stakeholders, this year’s amendments include additional provisions to enhance Police’s ability to allocate resources,” Kiri Allan said.

She also said the amendments “will provide the flexibility and certainty the hospitality sector needs to plan for this busy time.”