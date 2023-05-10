Rugby
International recognition for TVNZ Sunday's Ruby Tui story

10:08am
Ruby Tui spoke to Sunday in a frank interview last year. Inset: Tania Page receives her award in Seoul.

Ruby Tui spoke to Sunday in a frank interview last year. Inset: Tania Page receives her award in Seoul. (Source: 1News)

TVNZ’s Tania Page has won international sports journalism recognition for her reporting on Black Ferns star Ruby Tui.

Page and her Sunday team were nominated in the Video Athlete Profile section of the AIPS Sport Media Awards, and took home third place in a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, overnight.

The story focused on Rugby World Cup winner Tui talking publicly for the first time with brutal honesty about her tough childhood and the neglect that almost broke her.

A total of 1830 submissions to the awards came from 138 different countries with judging taking place over five voting stages.

AIPS president Gianni Merlo said at the awards ceremony in Seoul: “Sport is hope and can find solutions in the society. Look how far we’ve made it, all around the world.”

The full Sunday team that worked on the story, broadcast in September last year prior to the Black Ferns World Cup win, was:

Reporter - Tania Page

Producer - Joanne Mitchell

Cameras - Andrew Dalton, Will Green, Rewi Heke

Editor - Paul Anderson

RugbyBlack FernsTVNZ

