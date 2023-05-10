Rugby
1News

Farah Palmer Cup champs Canterbury get their first full-time paid coach

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
12:04pm
Jimmy Sinclair

Jimmy Sinclair (Source: Supplied)

For the first time, Canterbury will have a full-time paid coach dedicated to women's rugby following the appointment of Jimmy Sinclair as their new Farah Palmer Cup coach.

"I'm really proud and grateful firstly to have the opportunity. I think the people that have paved the way in the programme over the past five years are exceptional and are a real testament to the number of Black Ferns we have in the environment," he said.

Outside of the FPC window, Sinclair will be a skills coach - working alongside Whitney Hansen, who's recently been appointed Matatu's head of rugby - to enhance the women's game in the region.

Head of the women's academy, Cate Sexton, said the investment is part of strengthening the union's commitment to the women's game.

"The experience and understanding Jimmy brings is second to none and his ability to connect, challenge and grow people means he's the perfect person to work across the range of talent and abilities we have presently in the women's game," she said.

Sinclair is a well known community coaching figure in Canterbury - having coached at grassroots level for Christchurch and Southbridge, before taking on numerous sevens roles which included him achieving international success at the Youth Olympics.

Most recently, he's been a coach educator in Christchurch while also coaching the FPC development and under-18 girls' side.

"I'm excited for the challenge ahead because how do we grow the programme is part of the reason I took the job so I am really excited to see where the legacy goes and where we can take it," he said.

Sinclair's assistant coaches are expected to be named in the coming weeks.

RugbyChristchurch and Canterbury

