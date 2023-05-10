Angela Blackmoore cold case murder trial abandoned

The Angela Maree Blackmoore murder trial has been abandoned as it entered its second week.

Justice Cameron Mander addressed the jury this afternoon saying: "What I’m about to tell you will either cause you further frustration or come as a blessed relief".

"This morning I made the decision to abort this trial. I can’t go into the detail about why this has arisen, except to broadly tell you material has come to hand which counsel need the time to review."

The cold case killing of Blackmoore saw the young woman stabbed with a knife and bludgeoned with a bat 39 times in a contract killing the Crown alleges three people were involved in plotting.

The murder took place 27 years ago on August 17, 1995. Blackmoore was 10 weeks pregnant when she was killed in the kitchen of her home. Her two year old son slept through the violent attack.

Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51 and David Hawken, 50 are jointly charged with her murder, a cold case that’s been investigated by police for almost three decades, under the name Operation Vancouver. They are both on bail throughout the trial, and deny any involvement in the killing.

The Crown told the jury a third person, Jeremy Powell, has already pleaded guilty to the murder. He told police he was to be paid $10,000 by murder accused and gang associate Hawken for carrying out the hit. The Crown alleges Hawken’s motive was a desire to gain control of property co-owned by Blackmoore and her ex-husband.

Justice Mander told the jury: "I share your frustration, I can tell you it’s through no fault of the court .. but I believe its reached a point where this decision needs to be taken".

A pre-trial date been set for May 26, to confirm a date for a new trial to be held.