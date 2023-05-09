Entertainment
Ray Liotta's cause of death revealed

9:23am
Goodfellas star Ray Liotta.

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta. (Source: Associated Press)

Ray Liotta died from acute heart failure.

The 67-year-old Goodfellas actor was found dead at his hotel in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in May, 2022 and now officials in the country have reportedly confirmed his cause of death was respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ.com, Liotta's death was categorised as "natural and nonviolent" and officials found the star was suffering from atherosclerosis - a thickening of the arteries which can lead to problems including heart attacks and strokes.

Liotta had been in the Dominican Republic working on a movie called Dangerous Waters with Eric Dane, Odeya Rush and Saffron Burrows and previous reports suggested he had died in his sleep. His body was later flown back to his family the US.

The actor was honoured with a posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in February. The ceremony was attended by Liotta's fiance Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen Liotta, who accepted the award on her dad's behalf and expressed her pride in all his achievements.

She said: "I’m so touched to be accepting this honour on behalf of my dad. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He was a one-of-a-kind actor, and the best friend, brother and father anyone could ask for. I lucked out with you.

"If you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky. Thank you for your work, and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. "Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

