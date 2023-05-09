NZSL board to 'monitor and report' on Government

The Disability Minister has acknowledged there's a lack of accountability from Government agencies when it comes to delivering on their New Zealand Sign Language responsibilities.

As NZSL Week kicks off, Priyanca Radhakrishnan's admitted "more needs to be done".

She's announced the NZSL Act is being strengthened, with agencies soon set to be forced to provide information on how they’re using and protecting the language.

Sign was made one of New Zealand's official languages in 2006.

In 2014 a board was established to keep an eye on its use, but its leadership wasn’t set out in legislation, giving it no power.

Now, the amendments being made to the NZSL Act will see the board's role elevated.

"The functions, the powers of the NZSL board will be strengthened when they become a statutory board and they will then have the ability to really monitor and report on Government agencies, and the action these agencies are taking to strengthen and promote NZSL," Radhakrishnan said.

"That is significant."

Board member Catherine Greenwood agrees.

"It is still not at the standard we're wanting to see. We know that more can be done," she said.

The changes don't go so far as to give the board power to enforce use of the language, but it will give it the same legal standing as the leadership for Aotearoa’s other official language, te reo Māori.

The legislation will also be altered to officially recognise the identity and culture of Turi Māori (Māori Deaf).

NZSL Board member Rahera Turner said, "Having that legislated means that their language, their cultural dynamics can be seen on par, can be recognised, can be brought up to speed with everybody else in the world who has a unique identity and wants to be recognised for that."

It's hoped it'll lead to a better supply of trilingual interpreters.

Turner said the limited pool right now has prevented Deaf Māori from accessing their whakapapa.

"People don't know how to impart to Turi Māori, their whakapapa, because the language barriers between these groups of people.

"We want to grow that pool, that is very important for Turi Māori so that they can have access to Te Ao Māori, to Māori whanau."

She said: "If we don't see trilingual interpreters come into play, more so, there's going to be a continuation of the issue."

The NZSL Board believe all the changes to the Act are significant.

Board member Catherine Greenwood told 1News: "The New Zealand Sign Language board is really looking forward to engaging with those agencies in Government to keep doing their bit and more."

Asked to provide an example of how the Act amendments might look for Deaf New Zealanders seeking out Government services, Greenwood said, "Deaf people would be able to head to a website and have sign language versions of information, easy to find and not in a far away difficult to navigate space on the website.

"Deaf people want to be able to access information in their own language."

Radhakrishnan said Whaikaha, the Ministry of Disabled People, will be able to support other agencies as they look to better incorporate NZSL.

Sign is used by 23,000 people in New Zealand – 5000 of whom were born Deaf.

The changes come off the back of a first-of-its-kind consultation process, led in the language, last year.

Greenwood felt the approach provided "true recognition of New Zealand Sign Language".

"Personally, I felt recognised by the Government."

Radhakrishnan said other suggestions made by the Deaf community during the consultation process will be considered when the Government's NZSL strategy is reviewed at the end of the year.

The amended NZSL Act is expected to be introduced to the House for its first reading later this year, or by early 2024.