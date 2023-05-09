Business
Jenny Craig's NZ operations placed into administration

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
23 mins ago
Jenny and Sid Craig founded the company in 1983. (Source: Supplied)

Well-known weight loss company Jenny Craig says its called in administrators just days after its US arm filed for banktruptcy.

In a statement on Tuesday night, a spokesperson said the company was looking to avoid shutting down its Australian and New Zealand operations.

Administrators from FTI Consulting have been appointed from today. They intend to restructure the company and look for new capital.

Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said it was unfortunate that Jenny Craig's overseas parent company had impacted the local business, despite them operating independently.

"We are working with the Australian and New Zealand leadership team to trade the businesses with a view to attracting new capital to restructure the Australian and New Zealand companies," he said.

"Interest has already been received and we will be working with those parties and stakeholders of the business to secure the ongoing business and provide clarity to its loyal and committed staff and customers as soon as possible."

As recently as last Thursday, a spokesperson from the company had been stressing the unlikelihood of any impact on New Zealanders.

"While this is unfortunate news for our colleagues in the USA, the Jenny Craig operations here in Australia and New Zealand do act independently," they said.

"Here in Australia and New Zealand we currently continue to operate and support our clients. As always, our priority is to continue providing the best possible service."

