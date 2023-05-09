Covid-19 text scam: What you need to know

New Zealand
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed it's not an official message.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed it's not an official message. (Source: Supplied)

The Ministry of Health has encouraged vigilance over a new text scam that claims to contain details about a new Covid-19 passport.

"Kia Ora. Ministry of Health has issued a new COVID-19 Passport," the text message reads. "View your vax history, travel overseas and more."

"We encourage people to always confirm they’re getting information from legitimate sources.

"Any message claiming to be from the Ministry of Health and linking to a website other than the Ministry’s official website (health.govt.nz), or other legitimate health channels such as www.tewhatuora.govt.nz or covid19.govt.nz is likely to be a scam," the spokesperson said.

Anyone who comes across content such as this that they believe to contain misinformation is asked to report it to the department of internal affairs by forwarding it to 7726 or by visiting https://www.dia.govt.nz/Spam-Complain-About-TXT-Spam.

