3 inmates among 9 charged in 'sophisticated' Hawke's Bay drug ring

Nine people - including three prison inmates - have been charged after taking part in a drug ring supplying and distributing methamphetamine and cannabis in the Hawke's Bay.

The ringleader of the operation, a "high-value individual", allegedly gave out instructions using a cell phone smuggled into his North Island prison cell, police said.

Two others were also in prison at the time, and are alleged to have used smuggled mobile phones to communicate with one another.

“The operation began in January and digital intercepts were carried out over a 30-day period," Detective Inspector David De Lange said in a statement.

“Each week police intercepted approximately 25 hours of phone calls, text messages and social media activity on a phone used by the alleged ringleader.”

De Lange said police executed the first number of searches targeting the group in mid-April.

Thousands of dollars in cash and drugs were found in the search, including 775 rounds of ammunition from a couple who do not possess a firearms licence.

The ringleader, a 35-year-old man, appeared in the Hastings District Court via audio visual link today, and was remanded to appear on June 22,

He did not enter a plea and has been granted name suppression through to trial.

The other eight people believed to be involved include three women aged 23, 27 and 40; and five men aged 21, 23, 28, 36 and 39.

Four members appeared in court today - two via audio visual link - and were remanded to appear in court on June 22.

All nine face a range of charges related to the supply and distribution of drugs, unlawful possession of explosives (ammunition), and money laundering.

All but one are also facing charges of participating in an organised criminal group.

De Lange called the operation "sophisticated" and "brazen offending".

“We believe this operation has dealt a significant blow to the flow of drugs in the Hawke’s Bay, and will keep money out of the pockets of organised criminals, who benefit from this offending," De Lange

"Organised criminal groups go to great lengths to make money from the drugs they sell and police allege this operation was no exception."