New Zealand
1News

Up to 1000 Porirua homes without water after multiple mains burst

By Abbey Wakefield, 1News Reporter
11:44am

Wellington Water have apologised to Porirua residents affected by multiple burst water mains, leaving many homes without access to water.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker described the water disruptions as serious and affecting up to 1000 properties.

“A pressure valve has burst, which has then cut off the water in Cannons Creek and parts of Ranui,” she said.

A Wellington Water spokesperson said the cause of the disruption was a faulty pressure-reducing valve situated at Cannons Creek.

“The valve opened automatically after the initial burst in Champion Street. This caused the lower Porirua network to experience increased pressure from the Porirua High Reservoir. The increase in pressure resulted in the weaker spots in the water mains bursting,” said the spokesperson.

The known network outages are on Champion Street, Cheshire Street, Cornwall Street, Dorset Street, McKillop Street, and York Street.

“Our crews worked all night to fix the problem and the bursts. Work will continue throughout the day until all the bursts have been repaired and service is restored,” a Wellington Water spokesperson said.

Water tankers have been organised in the meantime to supply water to properties affected by the burst water main.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said she expects that water will be restored by mid-afternoon.

“I’d just like to thank the residents for their patience, I know going without water at dinner time and then breakfast is really tough, and please reach out if they do need it and we can send more water round,” Mayor Baker said.

New ZealandWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Calls for transparency over 'expensive' football fees in Wellington

Calls for transparency over 'expensive' football fees in Wellington

Capital Football kicked off its protest this weekend by hosting football games but withholding grounds fees from Wellington City Council.

7:29pm

1:57

Man arrested after flurry of burglaries at Wellington restaurants

Man arrested after flurry of burglaries at Wellington restaurants

The 27-year-old faces 10 charges of burglary and one charge of party to burglary.

Fri, May 5

Rail protesters arrested after disrupting Wellington traffic

Rail protesters arrested after disrupting Wellington traffic

Fri, May 5

Police investigating 'unexplained death' in Wellington home

Police investigating 'unexplained death' in Wellington home

Fri, May 5

Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Wellington home

Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Wellington home

Thu, May 4

KiwiRail bosses contrite towards MPs about train fail

KiwiRail bosses contrite towards MPs about train fail

Thu, May 4

3:22

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Auckland's most cancelled ferry revealed

Auckland's most cancelled ferry revealed

25 mins ago

Wild pigs outnumber population of St Bathans, residents nervous

Wild pigs outnumber population of St Bathans, residents nervous

40 mins ago

Suitcase murders: Mother fights to keep name hidden

Suitcase murders: Mother fights to keep name hidden

41 mins ago

Aussie SailGP skipper Slingsby 'scared' before win over NZ

Aussie SailGP skipper Slingsby 'scared' before win over NZ

54 mins ago

Guest claims he woke up to Hilton hotel manager sucking his toes

Guest claims he woke up to Hilton hotel manager sucking his toes

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6