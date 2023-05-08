New Zealand
1News

Trail of destruction as truck slams into Auckland home

2:01pm
Home damaged by truck, next to the truck which hit it.

Home damaged by truck, next to the truck which hit it. (Source: 1News)

A large truck has crashed into a home in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The accident happened just after midday at the intersection of Carbine and Waipuna roads.

A Philpott's truck, with a crane to handle containers on the back, destroyed a fence before hitting a car and coming to rest in a home.

The truck has now been towed out of the home. St John told the NZ Herald three injured people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

There are no longer any ambulances at the scene.

"A section of Waipuna Rd between Ireland Rd and Convamore Lane is blocked and traffic management is in place," police said.

"Motorists are advised that the traffic disruption is likely to remain for some time."

