Scorpion stings woman mid-flight in India

A female passenger onboard an Air India flight got a shock when she was stung by a scorpion.

Air India confirmed the incident took place on April 23 during a domestic flight between Nagpur and Mumbai.

The woman was treated onboard and taken to hospital after landing.

The airline said the woman was now out of danger.

"There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion stinging a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023," an Air India spokesperson told Asian News International.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge."

The plane was searched and the scorpion was found.

"We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger," Air India said.