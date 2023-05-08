Robbers try and hit Dunedin officer with stolen car - police

Three people have been arrested after the alleged robbery of a Dunedin store led to a wild chase where an officer was nearly struck by a stolen car.

Police said the incident began when officers responded to reports of a robbery at a retail store on Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd, Dunedin, around 10.20am yesterday.

"Cigarettes and a cash till were stolen; however the fog cannon was activated and the offenders fled before being able to steal anything further," police said in a statement.

The trio fled the scene in a car which had been stolen from a home in Gore yesterday,

The vehicle was found on Coast Rd around 2pm.

"Police attempted to spike the vehicle, however, the offenders attempted to drive into one of officers at the scene with their vehicle. The officer was not hit."

The group fled on foot but were arrested.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Two others will appear in the Youth Court "in due course".