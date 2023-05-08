New Zealand
1News

Robbers try and hit Dunedin officer with stolen car - police

11 mins ago
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Three people have been arrested after the alleged robbery of a Dunedin store led to a wild chase where an officer was nearly struck by a stolen car.

Police said the incident began when officers responded to reports of a robbery at a retail store on Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd, Dunedin, around 10.20am yesterday.

"Cigarettes and a cash till were stolen; however the fog cannon was activated and the offenders fled before being able to steal anything further," police said in a statement.

The trio fled the scene in a car which had been stolen from a home in Gore yesterday,

The vehicle was found on Coast Rd around 2pm.

"Police attempted to spike the vehicle, however, the offenders attempted to drive into one of officers at the scene with their vehicle. The officer was not hit."

The group fled on foot but were arrested.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Two others will appear in the Youth Court "in due course".

New ZealandCrime and JusticeDunedin and Otago

SHARE ME

More Stories

Giant sunfish washed up on Dunedin beach goes under the knife

Giant sunfish washed up on Dunedin beach goes under the knife

The two-metre-long fish took six people to carry it when first discovered.

7:51pm

4:04

Michael Hill Jeweller takes action after smash and grab spree

Michael Hill Jeweller takes action after smash and grab spree

Three stores were targeted across North Island stores over the last week.

6:32pm

Witness describes wild fight between man and woman in West Auckland

Witness describes wild fight between man and woman in West Auckland

2:56pm

1:44

Wellington police seeking foursome over Len Lye sculpture damage

Wellington police seeking foursome over Len Lye sculpture damage

2:45pm

Body found near Rotorua Hospital identified as young man

Body found near Rotorua Hospital identified as young man

2:23pm

Wild pigs outnumber population of St Bathans, residents nervous

Wild pigs outnumber population of St Bathans, residents nervous

1:37pm

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Robbers try and hit Dunedin officer with stolen car - police

Robbers try and hit Dunedin officer with stolen car - police

41 mins ago

Civil Defence warnings as 'severe' weather system approaches

Civil Defence warnings as 'severe' weather system approaches

8:02pm

NRL boss Annesley slams Warriors sponsor over referee bias comments

NRL boss Annesley slams Warriors sponsor over referee bias comments

7:51pm

How surfers are catching waves on an Otago sheep farm

2:39

How surfers are catching waves on an Otago sheep farm

7:51pm

Giant sunfish washed up on Dunedin beach goes under the knife

4:04

Giant sunfish washed up on Dunedin beach goes under the knife

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6