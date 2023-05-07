Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

The union representing 11,500 writers of film, television and other entertainment forms are now on strike. It's the first writers’ strike — and the first Hollywood strike of any kind — in 15 years.

Here's a look at the storylines the fight has spawned.

What shows will be affected first?

Television content made out of Los Angeles is set to take the strikes will mostly impact US audiences.

A lot of the shows aren't broadcast to New Zealand audiences, you might notice a gap in fresh social media content if you follow many any of the biggest late-night talk shows.

They were the first to feel the strike's effect as they heavily dependent on same-day, current-events-based comedy writing,

The shows have been the defacto frontline during previous writers strikes. NBC's Tonight Show, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live and CBS's Late Show all went immediately into hiatus and will air reruns.

James Corden’s Thursday night farewell to his Late Late Show was well-timed.

Saturday Night Live, nearly as dependent on last-minute writing, has already axed this week's episode with host Pete Davidson.

The final two episodes in the season that follow it are in serious jeopardy. Forthcoming awards shows are keeping plans in place for now, but those could easily fall apart.

Why are the writers striking?

Streaming and its ripple effects are at the center of the dispute. The guild says that even as series budgets have increased, writers’ share of that money has consistently shrunk.

Streaming services' use of smaller staffs — known in the industry as “mini rooms” — for shorter stints has made sustained income harder to come by, the guild says. And the number of writers working at guild minimums has gone from about a third to about half in the past decade.

“On TV staffs, more writers are working at minimum regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks,” the guild said in a March report.

The lack of a regular seasonal calendar in streaming has depressed pay further, the report says. And scheduled annual pay bumps under the current contract have fallen well short of increases in inflation.

The weekly minimum for a staff writer on a television series in the 2019-2020 season was $4546, according to industry trade outlet Variety.

They work an average of 29 weeks on a network show for $131,834 annually, or an average of 20 weeks on a streaming show for $90,920.

For a writer-producer, the figure is $6967 per week. Writers of comedy-variety shows for streaming have no minimum protections at all, the guild says.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood’s studios, streamers and production companies, says the writers' demands would require that they be kept on staff and paid when there is no work for them.

"If writing needs to be done, writers are hired, but these proposals require the employment of writers whether they’re needed for the creative process or not," the group said in a document outlining its positions.

And the AMPTP says its offers included the first-ever minimums for streaming comedy-variety writers.

The group also said that writers' healthcare, child care and pension benefits set them far apart from the “gig economy” workers the writers have compared themselves to.

How did they get here?

Months of negotiations still left considerable distance between writers and the AMPTP. The Writers Guild of America — whose East and West versions are technically two unions that act as a unit in these negotiations.

Talks, which often extend for hours or days past a contract deadline, instead ended hours before the most recent contract expired Monday night (Los Angeles time). By that point writers, who voted overwhelmingly to authorize their leaders to call a strike, had already begun making signs for picket lines, Which they promptly put to use Tuesday.

The AMPTP said that it had offered “generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals," including the highest first-year wage increase in a WGA contract in more than 25 years, and the creation of a new category of rates that would mean a new, higher minimum for mid-level writers. The group said it was prepared to improve its offers, but the union was asking for so much more than companies were willing to offer that it cut off negotiations hours before the contract expired.

How will the strike affect scripted series and movies?

The strike's impact on scripted series could take far longer to manifest. Noticeable effects on the movie release calendar could take even longer.

Shows where writers had begun work on forthcoming seasons — including Showtime's Yellowjackets — have now paused the process, and would have to scramble after the strike to stay on schedule.

Production on finished screenplays can proceed as planned (without the benefit of last-minute rewrites).

In general, Hollywood's other unions — including guilds for actors and directors, both of which face expiring deals with AMPTP in the coming months — are forbidden by their contracts to join the current strike and must continue working, though both members and leaders have expressed solidarity with the WGA.

Productions, long aware of the looming deadline, sought to wrap before it arrived. FilmLA, which hands out location permits for the Los Angeles area, say that none have been requested for television dramas or sitcoms this week.

Depending on their media consumption methods, many viewers and moviegoers may not notice the effects of a strike until long after it's over, if at all.

The menus on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will look no different next week, but because this would be the first writers' strike of the streaming era, there is no template for how they will look months down the line.

During the last strike, when broadcast and cable networks with well-established seasonal schedules were still predominant, many shows, including 30 Rock, CSI, and Grey's Anatomy, shortened their seasons.