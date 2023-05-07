Photos: Prince Louis delights once again at King's coronation

Since his adorable antics at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, Prince Louis has gained a reputation for bringing his signature royal sass and hilarious facial expressions to royal events.

At his grandfather's coronation last night, he didn’t disappoint.

The five-year-old, who is the youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, stole everyone's hearts at the King’s coronation ceremony.

Known for making funny faces, royal watchers and photographers alike kept a keen eye on the young prince, to capture all of his heartwarming moments.

Here are some of the best photos from the day.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, centre, Prince William, right, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Louis looking serious at the coronation. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Louis looking very grumpy atop the balcony. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Louis pointing something out to his sister, Charlotte. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Louis pouting as he leaves the coronation. (Source: Associated Press)