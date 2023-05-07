World
Bang Showbiz

Meghan plans 'low-key party' for Prince Archie's birthday

20 mins ago
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, planned a "low-key party at home" for her son Prince Archie.

While her husband, Prince Harry, travelled to the UK to attend his father, King Charles' coronation ceremony on yesterday, Meghan arranged a small celebration for Archie's 4th birthday at their Montecito home in California.

A source told PEOPLE: "It's going to be a low-key party at home. They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Archie is big brother to sister Princess Lilibet, 23 months, and the insider said: "They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?'"

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leave Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leave Westminster Abbey. (Source: Associated Press)

Meghan, 41, decided not to travel to the UK with Harry, 38, for his father's big day, and insiders have explained that their relationship with the royals is still complicated.

The source said: "Things are strained.

"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support. There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

Following Queen Elizabeth's death last year and Charles becoming King, Archie and Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

WorldRoyaltyUK and EuropeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

2 dead, at least 11 wounded in US party shootings overnight

2 dead, at least 11 wounded in US party shootings overnight

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were killed in two separate shootings.

8:13am

Queen or queen consort? What to know about Camilla's title

Queen or queen consort? What to know about Camilla's title

While it sounds more official than “queen consort," the changing of titles does not signify any practical difference in the role of the 75-year-old royal.

6:16am

Prince George youngest future king to take part in a coronation

Prince George youngest future king to take part in a coronation

6:00am

Watch: Historic moment King Charles III is crowned

Watch: Historic moment King Charles III is crowned

11:51pm

0:43

Photos: George, Charlotte, Louis steal the show at King's coronation

Photos: George, Charlotte, Louis steal the show at King's coronation

11:14pm

Photos: All the pomp and pageantry from King Charles III's coronation

Photos: All the pomp and pageantry from King Charles III's coronation

8:57pm

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Meghan plans 'low-key party' for Prince Archie's birthday

Meghan plans 'low-key party' for Prince Archie's birthday

48 mins ago

Govt hints at more help for medical students amid shortage

Govt hints at more help for medical students amid shortage

8:13am

2 dead, at least 11 wounded in US party shootings overnight

2 dead, at least 11 wounded in US party shootings overnight

7:34am

Nathan Cleary shrugs off dust-up with Warriors

0:35

Nathan Cleary shrugs off dust-up with Warriors

7:26am

Photos: Who wore what to King Charles III's coronation

Photos: Who wore what to King Charles III's coronation

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6