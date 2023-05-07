Duck season kicks off as population numbers soar

Hunters kicked off duck shooting season with a very early start on Saturday morning.

Spirits were high amid reports population numbers are higher than ever before.

Fish & Game CEO Corina Jordan was shooting from a mai mai at Lake Ellesmere.

She told 1News: “It's looking like an amazing opening this year for our duck shooting season we've got highest ever recorded numbers.”

In Canterbury alone, population numbers are up 20 percent.

Jordan added: “We've had wetter than average conditions for our summer and spring which has meant that's been optimal breeding conditions for our waterfowl”.

At least 65,000 licences have been issued as New Zealanders teach their skills to a second or third generation.

However, animal rights group SAFE is calling for it to be banned here, as it has been in three states in Australia.

Campaign Manager Anna de Roo says “Overseas studies indicate wounding rates from duck shooting could be up to 40 percent - and often those birds face a slow painful death.

However Fish & Game says they expect people to follow clear guidelines.

“Hunt humanely, so we're really talking about animals that are shot are retrieved really quickly, so you're best to hunt with a dog and make sure all animals are harvested for the table."