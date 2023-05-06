Te Ao Māori
1News

What the Māori King gifted to King Charles III for his coronation

22 mins ago
The two Kings meet.

The two Kings meet. (Source: Supplied)

The Māori King presented King Charles III with a series of gifts when the two met at Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

The two kings met at a private audience this morning - sharing a laugh.

In a post to the Kiingitanga Facebook page, a spokesperson said the two greeted each other with “mutual respect and aroha.”

“They shared again in the bonds of friendship.”

Kiingi Tuheitia presents Charles with his gifts.

Kiingi Tuheitia presents Charles with his gifts. (Source: Supplied)

Kiingi Tūheitia gifted Charles with four gifts on behalf of the iwi of the Kiingitanga.

Awarding the British monarch with The Order of King Pootatau Te Wherowhero in the Supreme Class. The highest honour in the Kiingitanga Royal Orders which is reserved exclusively for Monarchs.

The Order of Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikāhu in the First Class was given to Queen Consort Camilla.

Charles was also gifted the Te Wherowhero tartan and a mere pounamu, He Kura Pounamu.

Tūheitia will be attending King Charles’ coronation later this evening, followed by a private function hosted at Windsor Castle.

The post closed by saying: "He Kura Pounamu, He Taatai Roa, He Herenga Roa", which translates to "a prized treasure, a long relationship, an enduring friendship."

The meeting comes after tensions flared up between the Māori King’s delegation and the New Zealand Government on the other side of the world.

An event was supposed to open with a karakia. However this didn’t happen, prompting a spokesperson for Kiingi Tūheitia to say they were "disappointed" in the NZ Government and organisers.

The delegation said they felt “belittled” by the Government and that time and time again, they “continue to be silenced”.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Memories from a generation who have seen a Queen and two Kings

Memories from a generation who have seen a Queen and two Kings

Three women in their 80s reflect on royal memories ahead of King Charles' coronation.

11:50am

6:03

King Charles III's coronation: Timings for Kiwi royal watchers

King Charles III's coronation: Timings for Kiwi royal watchers

It will be a late night for those wanting to see it through to the balcony wave conclusion.

10:14am

1:25

Festivities for King Charles' coronation well underway in Ashburton

Festivities for King Charles' coronation well underway in Ashburton

7:06pm

1:46

Processes in place for dealing with effects of colonisation - Hipkins

Processes in place for dealing with effects of colonisation - Hipkins

Fri, May 5

8:13

Jack Tame: Whaitiri makes splash, but can Te Pāti Māori make change?

Jack Tame: Whaitiri makes splash, but can Te Pāti Māori make change?

Fri, May 5

4:52

How will Meka Whaitiri’s move play with staunchly Labour Māori?

How will Meka Whaitiri’s move play with staunchly Labour Māori?

Thu, May 4

2:31

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

MMR vaccine drive on for Auckland as measles cases discovered

MMR vaccine drive on for Auckland as measles cases discovered

2 mins ago

Amber Heard ditches Hollywood for Spain to focus on daughter

Amber Heard ditches Hollywood for Spain to focus on daughter

22 mins ago

NRL pushing for structured four-week international window

NRL pushing for structured four-week international window

22 mins ago

What the Māori King gifted to King Charles III for his coronation

What the Māori King gifted to King Charles III for his coronation

53 mins ago

Pasifika leaders share dawn raid concerns, Govt apologises - again

Pasifika leaders share dawn raid concerns, Govt apologises - again

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6