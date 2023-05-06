What the Māori King gifted to King Charles III for his coronation

The Māori King presented King Charles III with a series of gifts when the two met at Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

The two kings met at a private audience this morning - sharing a laugh.

In a post to the Kiingitanga Facebook page, a spokesperson said the two greeted each other with “mutual respect and aroha.”

“They shared again in the bonds of friendship.”

Kiingi Tuheitia presents Charles with his gifts. (Source: Supplied)

Kiingi Tūheitia gifted Charles with four gifts on behalf of the iwi of the Kiingitanga.

Awarding the British monarch with The Order of King Pootatau Te Wherowhero in the Supreme Class. The highest honour in the Kiingitanga Royal Orders which is reserved exclusively for Monarchs.

The Order of Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikāhu in the First Class was given to Queen Consort Camilla.

Charles was also gifted the Te Wherowhero tartan and a mere pounamu, He Kura Pounamu.

Tūheitia will be attending King Charles’ coronation later this evening, followed by a private function hosted at Windsor Castle.

The post closed by saying: "He Kura Pounamu, He Taatai Roa, He Herenga Roa", which translates to "a prized treasure, a long relationship, an enduring friendship."

The meeting comes after tensions flared up between the Māori King’s delegation and the New Zealand Government on the other side of the world.

An event was supposed to open with a karakia. However this didn’t happen, prompting a spokesperson for Kiingi Tūheitia to say they were "disappointed" in the NZ Government and organisers.

The delegation said they felt “belittled” by the Government and that time and time again, they “continue to be silenced”.