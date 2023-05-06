Roads closed, delays as flooding hits Nelson region

Poor weather is continuing to affect the top of the South Island, causing delays and closures across its roading network.

Currently, State Highway 60 in Tākaka is closed due to flooding. There are also no detours available, meaning there is no access between Tākaka and Collingwood.

There is also localised flooding at the intersection of Riwaka-Kaiteriteri Road, with a 30km/h speed limit in place.

State Highway 6 is now closed between Havelock and Rai Valley.

"Drivers should delay their travel or use an alternative route when travelling between Marlborough and Nelson – via State Highway 63, St Arnaud."

Contractors have also been on-site overnight, dealing with slips and rockfalls across the region’s highways.

“These, along with localised flooding, are expected to remain a risk as the wet weather continues,” a Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said.

“Drivers must take care on the roads and be prepared for hazards.”

Footage sent to 1News shows cars driving through flooded Nelson streets.

It comes as the region is under a heavy rain warning at Orange, with 130 to 180 mm of rain expected.

Marlborough about and north of the Awatere Valley, also Nelson and Tasman south and east of Motueka are all covered by this watch.

Neighbouring Tasman is also under an orange heavy rain watch, expecting a similar amount of rain.

Mt Taranaki, Northland and Westland south of Harihari are under orange rain watches.

Evacuations are being carried out in Tasman after a stream has breached its banks, with orange heavy rain warnings in place there as well as for Nelson and Marlborough, Northland, Taranaki and Westland, and a heavy rain watch over Buller, RNZ reports.

Officials from several regions issued warnings on Friday to residents to take care in the heavy rain, to prepare for slips and surface flooding and to stay updated on the changing conditions.

Civil Defence Nelson-Tasman said houses were being evacuated in Old Mill Road, Swamp Road and Factory Road.

Paul Shattock from Civil Defence Nelson-Tasman said the Motueka Recreation Centre was open for residents needing shelter.

Authorities say 29 people were evacuated overnight.

The flood water had flowed onto paddocks and farmland. Shattock said on Friday evening that homes had not been flooded yet, but the evacuations were happening as a precaution.

The police said a number of roads in the Tasman District were impassable, especially in the Riwaka area.