Investigation underway after shots fired at Auckland house overnight

52 mins ago
A file image of a police officer with a rifle next to a police car.

(Source: 1News)

Police upped their presence in Auckland’s Manurewa this morning following a reported shooting last night.

Shots were fired towards a property on Browns Road at around 9.15pm, which was when police were notified.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Police are currently working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

They want to “hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with enquiries.”

Those with information are encouraged to call 105.

