Green Party co-leaders respond to resignation of MP Elizabeth Kerekere

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw have responded to the resignation of MP Elizabeth Kerekere, who has hit out at the handling of an investigation into her behaviour.

The investigation was launched when she mistakenly sent a disparaging comment about her colleague Chloe Swarbrick to the wrong chat group.

Since then, multiple sources close to the party have spoken to RNZ anonymously, criticising Kerekere's broader treatment of caucus colleagues and staff.

The first-term MP quit the party on Friday evening and said she would stay on as an independent until the election when she would retire.

In a media conference, the co-leaders indicated they were aware of allegations surrounding Kerekere before the text about Swarbrick was sent. But until the text, there was nothing they could have acted on.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had been aware that there were concerns, and that the messages that were sent were indicative of that," Shaw said.

Talking to the media, Davidson acknowledged it was a challenging time for the party.

She said the Greens were a Te Tiriti o Waitangi-based party with a "proud record of championing Māori political aspirations".

"For more than three decades, the party has cared and stood up for what is right. We have stayed true to our values in Parliament and in government, leading the fight to eliminate poverty, honour Te Tiriti, protect nature and build a climate-friendly future.

"Core to this is making sure the Crown upholds its promise to guarantee tinorangatiratanga of hapū, of tangata whenua over their whenua, kainga and taonga katoa."

She said Kerekere on 5 April, sent messages to a group of Greens MPs and staff that "appeared to fall short of our values as a party".

"We were concerned that these messages were not isolated but part of a pattern of behaviour towards staff and caucus colleagues. We requested that a formal caucus process be carried out to consider the matter. This process began in the days that followed Dr Kerekere's messages... since then, a number of allegations have surfaced, including confidentially to us, about the conduct of Dr Kerekere towards other Green Party MPs, staff, and members."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, before a process that was "fair to everyone involved" could conclude, Kerekere resigned as a Green Party MP and member, Davidson said.

Kerekere resigned via email and was at the same time speaking to Green Party members over Zoom. She did not tell members she had resigned.

The co leaders said there would still be an opportunity for those who wanted to speak in regard to the investigation to do so.

"What's important here is a pattern of behaviour that does not focus on just messages that people may know about. Those concerns were brought to us and we deemed them serious enough to start an internal investigation. As co-leaders we have a responsibility to staff and caucus wellbeing.

"We won't be going into detail."

Kerekere categorically denied allegations of bullying. She told members her "omg what a crybaby" text had been misinterpreted, and was meant in a self-deprecatory manner towards herself.

However, Shaw disputed that.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We don't find it credible. Given that she apologised for the use of that term, it would be odd to apologise for the use of a term in reference to yourself."

The Tai Rāwhiti-based MP also criticised the weeks-long process, claiming the co-leaders had dragged out the investigation.

Shaw said the investigation started "immediately" following Kerekere sending the messages and before they were made public to media.

"There have been a number of stages to that process but it has been ongoing for that entire time."

As to Kerekere addressing party members on Friday night, Shaw said he and Davidson had been aware of it, but indicated it was not with their blessing.

"It's pretty unusual to have a situation where someone who's going through a process like that, to put their side of the story. But ultimately, it is really important that the internal process continued, that it preserves natural justice, and that it supports and is fair to all people involved, including Dr Kerekere."

Davidson said she would not go through a play-by-play of the meeting but "we just want to be very clear that things that are not correct, that are not true that were said".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some untruths were told."

Getting into the specifics would be unfair and a breach of the process itself, Shaw said.

"The matter is now at an end."

Asked if the investigation had been stalled, Shaw said: "The process requires that all parties agree at all stages of it and that takes time".

Davidson said before the investigation it had become clear that people did not feel safe coming forward and with the investigation beginning, they felt safer to do so.

Asked if they had anything to do with the messages being leaked to media, both co-leaders said: "Absolutely not".

"It is not in our interests to have these sorts of stories in the media," Shaw said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davidson also disputed Kerekere's claim she was being criticised because she stands up against racism. Davidson said the party was a safe place for Māori women.

"I stand here as a proud kaupapa Māori wahine, co-leader of the Green Party. It has been in my most authentic moments as a Māori woman political leader. The moments where we are most challenged and criticised as a party for standing against supremacy, for standing against racism, that my MP colleagues, my parliamentary team, our members, have backed me 100 percent and we have an ongoing, long-standing record of taking those stances ... of upholding kaupapa Māori".

When questioned over whether she was upset with Kerekere, Davidson pointed to the work her former MP had done. Davidson said Kerekere's petitioning to end conversion therapy led to Parliament banning the practice last year.

"I want to say authentically that all of our MPs this term have brought brilliance to the work for the Green Party kaupapa including Dr. Elizabeth Kerekere, and I will always stand by that."

Asked if she was concerned about the use of the word bullying in relation to actions of wāhine Māori in Parliament, Davidson said: "All people are human, there is not one group of people that is immune from human behaviours".

As for where Kerekere should now sit in Parliament, that was a matter for the speaker of the house, the co-leaders said.

Her departure from the Greens would impact the proportionality of Parliament and that was a matter for the Business Committee to deal with, Shaw said

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerekere will serve out the remainder of the term as an independent MP, before retiring at the election.

Unlike Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri, who is also now an independent member, Kerekere is a list MP. She was voted into Parliament not by winning an electorate, but because of her placing on the Greens' list in 2020.

Davidson said it was up to Kerekere to decide she wanted to remain in Parliament until the election, and the co-leaders would not invoke the waka jumping legislation to have her removed.

Members are currently voting on the final ranking of the Green Party list which will help determine which MPs and candidates make it into Parliament this election.

Kerekere has been contacted for comment.

By rnz.co.nz.