Youth arrested over 2 Anzac Day robberies in Whakatāne

A youth has been arrested following two burglaries in Whakatāne on Anzac Day.

Police say they were called to the scene following a ram-raid at a dairy on Appenzell Dr around 3.45am on April 25.

At around 4.55am, officers were called following a burglary at a service station on Bridge St, in Edgecumbe.

A window had been smashed in the incident.

A young person was arrested after a search was carried out at a home in Kawerau today.

Items from the burglaries were found at the property, police said.

The young person is due to appear in the youth court "in due course" on charges including burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

"Police are pleased to have put someone before the courts in relation to these incidents, and hopes the arrest provides reassurance," police said.

It comes after a person was arrested in Waikato yesterday afternoon after allegedly stealing an army uniform which had been part of an Anzac Day display.

The uniform, along with unrelated firearm parts, was seized by police following a search of a home in Huntly.

"The uniform was of sentimental value to the family, as it belonged to their son, who had worn it on deployment and who is currently deployed on overseas operations," police said.

Charges are being considered.