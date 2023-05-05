Politics
1News

Tensions flare as Māori King offended by Govt at coronation event

9:41am
Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII

Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Tensions have flared up between the Māori King’s delegation and the New Zealand Government on the other side of the world.

Tikanga was not properly followed at a gathering for Kiwi coronation guests, and Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII’s spokesperson said they felt belittled.

The event was supposed to open with a karakia. However, this didn’t happen, prompting the Māori King’s spokesperson to stand up and say they were "disappointed" in the Government and everyone there.

The delegation said they felt “belittled” by the Government and that time and time again, they “continue to be silenced”.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged that the incident was not good and that it was important to recognise the Kingitanga.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (Source: 1News)

“I think it is important to acknowledge the importance of the Kīngitanga and the significance of the Kīngitanga within Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“I certainly do that, and any of my comments around this coronation, if I have not acknowledged that, it is certainly something I will reflect on,” he said.

He called it a “regrettable” situation, saying there is a “lesson to be learned there”.

RNZ also reported that High Commissioner Phil Goff said nobody in the room had experienced a coronation before - despite Kīngi Tuheitia sitting right in front of him.

For Tūheitia, it's going to be his third coronation, having attended his mother's, the Māori Queen, and of course, his own.

Hipkins responded to the mistake by saying there had already been an apology, saying that "no offence was intended".

He said Goff likely meant UK monarchs.

"It's all been subsequently clarified, but I think it shows we need to reflect on that and ensure we're doing better in the future."

The incident comes as 12 nations sign a letter calling for an apology from King Charles III for oppression caused by British Colonialism.

Hipkins said there is “still more to be done” surrounding apologies for colonialism from the Government and said official processes are in place to do that.

