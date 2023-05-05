Frozen berries Hep A saga: To boil or not to boil?





In the wake of the of the frozen berry Hepatitis A outbreak, there is plenty of confusion about how people should or should not consume them.

Last week, 1News revealed supermarket chains were divided about displaying a poster issued by the Ministry for Primary Industries advising customers to boil imported frozen berries before eating them.

It was then revealed, despite MPI maintaining it had advised the Food and Grocery Council to notify its members, some were not consulted, and only knew of the blanket boil notice once the posters were up in some supermarkets.

The advice and poster in question was issued over the Hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to Pams Frozen Mixed Berries, which saw a number of people hospitalised.

And MPI says despite the possible link to that batch of berries imported from Serbia, determining the precise origin of the outbreak has proven challenging, which is why New Zealand Food Safety’s guidance applied to all frozen imported berry products.

Foodstuffs, which operates Pak'nSave, New World, Four Square, and Gilmours stores, displayed the poster while Woolworths NZ, which operates Countdown, opted not to because it did not stock the product in question, despite the poster’s blanket boil notice.

Since 1News’ investigation, it can be revealed some supermarkets have taken down their posters.

At the time, when questioned about whether chains were required to display the posters, MPI said supermarkets were not required to by law, and that customers were well-informed via other resources.





1News takes to the streets

When asked if they purchased frozen berries, many people spoken to by 1News said they did.

One person replied, “Yes, I use them for smoothies.”

Another said, “my son, he makes some, you know, smoothies, slushies, he uses the frozen berries for that. And he does a great job.”

When the same people were asked whether they boiled their frozen berries, nine out of 10 people said they did not.

One replied, “my daughters do smoothies all the time, and I've never seen them boil the frozen fruit.”

Another said the posters made him question all frozen berries, not just imported ones.

“The product that you are buying should be safe to eat straight away. It shouldn't be put in packages in the first place if it's not ready to be consumed.”

One who opted to purchase frozen berries in favour of fresh ones because of the price said it was the first time she had seen the poster and was put off buying the product altogether.

“Briefly heat berries by boiling for one minute. Oh, my God. I'm not sure I want to eat frozen berries anymore.”





Expert weighs in

Claire Turnbull, a registered health professional and nutritionist, said the imported frozen berry controversy has been a challenging situation for her and her colleagues.

She acknowledged consumers are confused, which “has put health professionals in an awkward position”.

Despite having an obligation to provide evidence-based advice, registered health professionals are required to follow MPI's guidance.

“It’s a really tricky thing, we’ve had to work around that.”

Turnbull said if consumers were confused, fresh berries would be the safest option, but acknowledges the increased cost-of-living has made them less accessible.

“Life is hard, and we all know food and vegetables are expensive.”

She emphasised “frozen berries have been affordable and convenient, and many people are now shifting towards them”. However, she admits even health professionals are now uncertain about what to say regarding their safety.

Turnbull revealed like many others 1News spoke to, she now avoids buying frozen berries as it was “in the too hard basket”. As a mother of two young children, she understands why parents are hesitant to purchase them. She has removed frozen berries from her recipes and many colleagues have done the same.

“Parents are just not going to buy them. The question people will be asking themselves. Can I be bothered (or) can I not be bothered?”

Her recommendation was to go back to MPI and check the list of recalled brands to make an informed decision.

“I might accept the risk myself, but I can’t put that on anyone else as a health professional.”

Turnbull said she understands where MPI is coming from but saw how challenging it is for suppliers of imported frozen berries and their customers.

“People just want to understand and know what to do.”





What about juice and smoothie bars?

1News spoke to four retailers who wanted to stay anonymous.

Two out of the four said they were aware of the controversy surrounding the frozen berries industry and decided to take the fruit off the menu, despite having previously used frozen berries for smoothie making.

The other two establishments admitted they did not know about MPI’s advice and were still using frozen berries. They didn't know if their product was imported.

The Restaurant Association said it “would always advise that businesses follow MPI guidelines”.

Many of its members are using berries in compote and relishes, which require the berries to be cooked, and some cafes have decided not to use them at all in smoothies due to the current risk.

Additionally, some establishments are taking extra precautions by ensuring they use berries that are sourced and grown in New Zealand.

The association acknowledged, like some of the establishments that 1News spoke to, some of its members were previously unaware of the risks associated with imported frozen berries. It said it plans to continue to keep its members regularly informed and updated about the guidelines and latest developments.