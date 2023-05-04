Health
1News

Possible measles outbreak forces Auckland high school online

1:11pm
Albany Senior High School in Auckland

Albany Senior High School in Auckland (Source: 1News)

Albany Senior High School has sent an email to parents confirming that students will be expected to work from home on Friday after a student was discovered to have been infectious with measles last week.

Students will be provided with classwork online via their Google Classroom.

A letter from the Medical Officer of Health asks parents to check their children's vaccination records by either calling their GP, or checking their Well Child/Tamaraki Ora book.

Children without evidence of two MMR vaccinations will have to quarantine for 14 days. Vaccinated children do not have to quarantine.

1News has spoken to several parents with students at the school who have expressed frustration at their children having more time off. But they’re sympathetic to the school and appreciate the actions taken to protect their children.

"I'm not worried because my kid is vaccinated. But I really hope no one who's un-vaxed was exposed. It must be a big worry for those parents and I really feel for them," said one mother.

Another mother says she's disappointed that "after two years of Covid disruptions, and now rolling strikes, my vaccinated son is now not allowed to go to school. It seems a very harsh move when they could have just told the pupil involved and their close contacts to isolate and let the rest of the school continue."

1News understands the school is required to close under the Health Act while individuals who need to be quarantined are identified.

