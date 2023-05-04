Politics
1News

Inside Parliament: The Whaitiri firestorm and EV trickle-down

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
37 mins ago
The Beehive and Parliament.

The Beehive and Parliament. (Source: 1News)

Meka Whaitiri has defected from the Labour Party to join Te Pāti Māori. It's a wild week back in the House and 1News' political team is all over it.

Read on and listen below.

This week, the team discussed what Whaitiri's departure from the Labour Party means for the election, and why it matters whether it's clear she's still an MP or not.

They also discussed the Government's changes to the Clean Car Discount scheme, which led to scenes in the House where Transport Minister Michael Wood said the National Party turned climate change discussion into a "tacky little culture war" — something disputed by the Nats.

There was also disturbing news this week that dawn raids may still be continuing, even after the Government's formal apology for the 1970s practice.

You can listen to 1News Inside Parliament on your favourite podcast app.

New ZealandPoliticsOpinion and AnalysisInside Parliament

SHARE ME

More Stories

Akl Council budget proposal 'rips the heart' out of city - Swarbrick

Akl Council budget proposal 'rips the heart' out of city - Swarbrick

The Auckland Central MP gave an impassioned speech at Parliament today.

5:16pm

0:48

How will Meka Whaitiri’s move play with staunchly Labour Māori?

How will Meka Whaitiri’s move play with staunchly Labour Māori?

Make no mistake, writes Yvonne Tahana, as an election strategy, this was a thunderous opening shot from the Te Pāti Māori.

1:37pm

2:31

Christopher Luxon speaks from Auckland school

Christopher Luxon speaks from Auckland school

11:36am

Teachers strike will see many year 11 students off school today

Teachers strike will see many year 11 students off school today

8:14am

7:31

Hipkins still unable to reach Meka Whaitiri after defection

Hipkins still unable to reach Meka Whaitiri after defection

8:00am

4:52

King Charles gifts Chris Hipkins tray of warm sausage rolls

King Charles gifts Chris Hipkins tray of warm sausage rolls

5:33am

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Second teen charged over QLD car crash that killed 3 woman

Second teen charged over QLD car crash that killed 3 woman

37 mins ago

Inside Parliament: The Whaitiri firestorm and EV trickle-down

Inside Parliament: The Whaitiri firestorm and EV trickle-down

57 mins ago

Otago cave dweller jailed for burning down hut

Otago cave dweller jailed for burning down hut

5:30pm

KiwiRail bosses contrite towards MPs about train fail

3:22

KiwiRail bosses contrite towards MPs about train fail

5:16pm

Akl Council budget proposal 'rips the heart' out of city - Swarbrick

0:48

Akl Council budget proposal 'rips the heart' out of city - Swarbrick

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6