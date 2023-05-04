Inside Parliament: The Whaitiri firestorm and EV trickle-down

Meka Whaitiri has defected from the Labour Party to join Te Pāti Māori. It's a wild week back in the House and 1News' political team is all over it.

Read on and listen below.

This week, the team discussed what Whaitiri's departure from the Labour Party means for the election, and why it matters whether it's clear she's still an MP or not.

They also discussed the Government's changes to the Clean Car Discount scheme, which led to scenes in the House where Transport Minister Michael Wood said the National Party turned climate change discussion into a "tacky little culture war" — something disputed by the Nats.

There was also disturbing news this week that dawn raids may still be continuing, even after the Government's formal apology for the 1970s practice.

You can listen to 1News Inside Parliament on your favourite podcast app.