Akl pharmacy identified as location of interest for measles case

7:31pm
Albany Senior High School in Auckland

Albany Senior High School in Auckland

There is one exposure event related to a confirmed measles case at Auckland's Albany Senior High School.

The exposure occurred at Chemist Warehouse Albany on April 20 from 2.45pm to 4.30pm.

While the event is considered a "lower risk exposure", people who were at the store at the same time as the case have been advised to check their measles immunity.

People are considered immune if they have evidence of two Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) doses after 12 months of age; have had measles; or were born before 1969.

Meanwhile, contact tracing is underway for all of the school's 900 students and 100 staff, who were last night asked to stay away from the school today and Friday.

The student was at the school while infectious on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28.

The case was believed to have been infected by a person known to them who had recently travelled abroad.

"This contact has now been identified as a confirmed case. This person is a household member of the first case, and is also staying at home currently. This provides a link back to the border."

According to the school's immunisation records, a high percentage of the students — 80% — who were at the school while the case was infectious have some protection against measles having had one or two doses of the MMR vaccine, Te Whatu Ora said tonight in an update.

"We are also moving fast to check staff immunity, with blood tests taking place where necessary.

"Having enough staff who are immune and not in quarantine will be key to a decision to reopen the school on Monday."

An update will be provided tomorrow, health officials said.

Students and staff who do not have evidence of immunity have been urged to stay at home in quarantine.

Those who have not yet been contacted by public health staff have also been asked to remain at home until they hear from Auckland Regional Public Health Service if they do not have any evidence of immunity.

Symptoms of the highly contagious illness include fever, cough, runny nose, sore and watery 'pink' eyes, followed by a blotchy rash.

New ZealandHealthAuckland

