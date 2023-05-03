'We haven't had a reason': Sepuloni reacts to Whaitiri split

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni says Meka Whaitiri's split from Labour and defection to Te Pāti Māori is "disappointing and unexpected".

Sepuloni, who is standing in for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins while he attends King Charles' coronation in the UK, this morning confirmed Whaitiri has been removed as a minister, effective immediately.

It follows Whaitiri's shock announcement this morning she would defect to Te Pāti Māori.

Speaking at a hastily arranged press conference on the black and white tiles at Parliament, Sepuloni said she had heard a rumour yesterday at midday but initially treated it only as that and passed on to Labour's chief of staff Andrew Kirton.

She said the party decided Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan would travel to meet Whaitiri face-to-face.

Sepuloni did not want to disclose what the two had discussed.

"We haven't had a reason."

Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis, who joined Sepuloni at the press conference, said Labour had not failed Māori and Whaitiri had been a valued member of the Labour's Māori caucus.

Earlier, in a statement, Sepuloni said Hipkins decided to remove Whaitiri as a minister on confirmation of her resignation from the Labour Party this morning.

“As Acting Prime Minister, I have advised the Administrator of the Government to give effect to that decision this morning.

“Obviously we’re disappointed in Meka Whaitiri’s decision. But we are moving on.

“Decisions on the permanent allocation of the portfolios will be made in the next week."

She said in the meantime, Kieran McAnulty would be the Acting Hawke's Bay Lead Minister for Cyclone Recovery, Ayesha Verrall the Acting Food Safety Minister, Peeni Henare the Acting Veterans Minister, and Damien O’Connor the Acting Customs Minister.

Kelvin Davis and Carmel Sepuloni. (Source: 1News)

"All associate portfolios will return to the lead portfolio minister."

“Labour is proud of our track record for Māori. We’ve established the Māori Health Authority/Te Aka Whai Ora, boosted Whānau Ora funding to historic levels, created the Matariki public holiday, and introduced New Zealand history in schools.

“The cost of living and cyclone recovery are matters that affect all New Zealanders, including Māori.

“They and the people of Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti who are recovering and rebuilding from the damage of Cyclone Gabrielle remain our strong focus as we continue to support Kiwis through globally turbulent times,” Sepuloni said.

This morning Whaitiri said Māori political activism was "part of being Māori".

"It comes from our whakapapa, and we as Māori have a responsibility to it. Not others, we. Today I'm acknowledging that whakapapa, I'm acknowledging my responsibility to it and it's calling me home."