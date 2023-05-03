The New Plymouth club revitalising croquet

New Zealand
While croquet may conjure up images of a relaxing pastime from a bygone era, at one New Plymouth club, it's a competitive mind game with all manner of tactics involved.

The West End Croquet Club has been running since the 1920s.

"They cleared this first lawn here with shovels and horse and a cart," club president Margaret Dobbin told Seven Sharp.

At West End, they play golf croquet, or speed-golf-meets-chess.

Each game takes around 45 minutes to an hour.

Don Beaurepaire, one of the oldest members, is the one to watch out for thanks to his jump shots.

"I've been coming to croquet about 15, 16 years," he said.

Ross Southee, a heart transplant recipient, said the sport allows him to get some exercise.

But it's not all fun and games.

"It's very competitive," he said. "This is a game of skill."

"There's a lot of tactics to it," Dobbin said.

The members reckon the sport doesn't get nearly as much attention as lawn bowls.

"It's just not promoted in New Zealand like it should be," Dobbin said.

Despite their competitive spirit, Dobbin said they "always say it's like a family".

And they're on the market for more.

"Just come along. We'll help you," she said.

But if you do give it a go, be prepared for the long haul.

"People usually stay a fair while 'til they expire," Beaurepaire said.

