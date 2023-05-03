Ruby Tui to spend sabbatical playing in US sevens competition

Ruby Tui has revealed how she will be spending her sabbatical - playing rugby sevens in the US.

The 31-year-old recently announced she had re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2024 but part of her deal included it starting with a sabbatical before she is expected to rejoin the Black Ferns for their end-of-year Tests.

While the initial announcement didn't confirm what she'd be doing next, Tui confirmed this morning she will be heading to the US to play in the Premier Rugby Sevens competition; a multi-event tournament where men and women - on equal pay - compete in different conferences before coming together for a final.

"I’ve been a massive fan of Premier Rugby Sevens and what they’ve done for women’s rugby since they formed in 2021 in the United States," said Tui.

"To help grow our game around the world, especially in a place like the US, is an opportunity I take very seriously.

"PR7s has an awesome model for their competition, with equal pay and opportunity for men and women. And I’m absolutely buzzing to play some sevens again!"

It is not yet known where Tui will be based but she could see herself run out for teams such as the Southern Headliners, Golden State Retrievers or New York Locals.

The competition launched in 2021 and has quickly expanded to 16 teams [eight men's and eight women's teams] with tournaments set to be held this year in Austin, Minneapolis, San Jose, Pittsburgh and Washington.

"Having Ruby come and compete in Premier Rugby Sevens at the height of her playing career is an unprecedented historic moment for the sport of rugby and women’s sports across the United States," said Owen Scannell, CEO of Premier Rugby Sevens.

"Not only is Ruby a superstar on the field, but she is also one of the greatest ambassadors for rugby and most significant advocates for women’s sports globally.

"She has already captured the attention of millions of new fans around the world, and we can’t wait for her to join our efforts to build the game in the US."

This year's Premier Rugby Sevens runs from June 17 to August 6.