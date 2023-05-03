Rugby
1News

Ruby Tui to spend sabbatical playing in US sevens competition

9:32am
Ruby Tui, pictured during the Black Ferns' victory over England in the final of the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park.

Ruby Tui, pictured during the Black Ferns' victory over England in the final of the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Ruby Tui has revealed how she will be spending her sabbatical - playing rugby sevens in the US.

The 31-year-old recently announced she had re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2024 but part of her deal included it starting with a sabbatical before she is expected to rejoin the Black Ferns for their end-of-year Tests.

While the initial announcement didn't confirm what she'd be doing next, Tui confirmed this morning she will be heading to the US to play in the Premier Rugby Sevens competition; a multi-event tournament where men and women - on equal pay - compete in different conferences before coming together for a final.

"I’ve been a massive fan of Premier Rugby Sevens and what they’ve done for women’s rugby since they formed in 2021 in the United States," said Tui.

"To help grow our game around the world, especially in a place like the US, is an opportunity I take very seriously.

"PR7s has an awesome model for their competition, with equal pay and opportunity for men and women. And I’m absolutely buzzing to play some sevens again!"

It is not yet known where Tui will be based but she could see herself run out for teams such as the Southern Headliners, Golden State Retrievers or New York Locals.

The competition launched in 2021 and has quickly expanded to 16 teams [eight men's and eight women's teams] with tournaments set to be held this year in Austin, Minneapolis, San Jose, Pittsburgh and Washington.

"Having Ruby come and compete in Premier Rugby Sevens at the height of her playing career is an unprecedented historic moment for the sport of rugby and women’s sports across the United States," said Owen Scannell, CEO of Premier Rugby Sevens.

"Not only is Ruby a superstar on the field, but she is also one of the greatest ambassadors for rugby and most significant advocates for women’s sports globally.

"She has already captured the attention of millions of new fans around the world, and we can’t wait for her to join our efforts to build the game in the US."

This year's Premier Rugby Sevens runs from June 17 to August 6.

RugbyBlack FernsNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

NRLW another opportunity for those who miss out on Black Ferns

NRLW another opportunity for those who miss out on Black Ferns

For Super Rugby Aupiki players who missed out on Black Ferns contracts, the chance to play top-level rugby elsewhere is limited.

Wed, Apr 19

2:08

Black Ferns back with new coaches, new faces and new targets

Black Ferns back with new coaches, new faces and new targets

The next Rugby World Cup cycle has officially begun for the Black Ferns with Allan Bunting's squad back in camp today in Wellington.

Tue, Apr 18

2:02

Sevens star Sarah Hirini taking historic sabbatical in Japan

Sevens star Sarah Hirini taking historic sabbatical in Japan

Fri, Apr 7

NZ Rugby launch 10-year, $21 million plan to grow women's game

NZ Rugby launch 10-year, $21 million plan to grow women's game

Wed, Apr 5

Black Ferns Sevens dominate on opening day in Hong Kong

Black Ferns Sevens dominate on opening day in Hong Kong

Sat, Apr 1

NZ Sevens teams take two wins each on opening day in Vancouver

NZ Sevens teams take two wins each on opening day in Vancouver

Sat, Mar 4

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

'We haven't had a reason': Sepuloni reacts to Whaitiri split

'We haven't had a reason': Sepuloni reacts to Whaitiri split

13 mins ago

Watch: US cop narrowly evades car careening across highway at 200km/h

0:20

Watch: US cop narrowly evades car careening across highway at 200km/h

25 mins ago

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

35 mins ago

Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

Gate leads Black Spoke's impressive start to Tour of Hellas

37 mins ago

TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6