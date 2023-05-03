No US sabbatial, no Black Ferns: Ruby Tui's hard line with NZR

Rugby star Ruby Tui has revealed the hard line she drew in the sand when negotiating with New Zealand Rugby for a new contract.

Tui, speaking from the US today after announcing she'd be spending her sabbatical playing in the Premier Rugby Sevens competition next month, said NZR needed to back her in order for her to back them.

"The reality is if NZR didn't support me with a sabbatical I wouldn't have been able to play for the best team in the world, the Black Ferns," Tui said.

Tui said her deal — a two-year contract announced on Sunday — was part of an important step for NZR in retaining "the next generation of superstars".

"There's offers all around the world — people are trying to get you to play for different countries and all the rest of it so I think it's really important in figuring out ways and making relationships better so all parties can win."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tui is the latest New Zealand women's rugby star to take a sabbatical option after Japan-bound Sarah Hirini and Kelly Brazier.

Despite a report of her also heading to Japan, Tui has instead signed on for the Premier Rugby Sevens in the US — a 16-team competition starting next month that pays men and women equally.

Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns scores against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

"I heard about PR Sevens many, many moons ago," Tui recalled.

"They said there was going to be this new sevens competition with equal opportunities for men and women and I remember thinking, 'oh man, that would be cool if that actually happened' and low and behold, here we are."

Kiwi Richie Walker — formerly coach of, coincidentally, USA and Japan — helped get Tui on board with the US competition.

Walker, who now serves as head of scouting for the competition, said his phone has been "going crazy" since Tui's move was confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everyone wants to have her at the moment so we're very lucky she wanted to come play PR Sevens."

Walker added he believes the circuit is only the start of investment into women's rugby in America.

"[You look at] how massive that game was between England and France at Twickenham and a record crowd… in this country there's going to be sponsors and big people watching and [Tui] could make it blow up over here as well."