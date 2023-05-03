Te Ao Māori
Is Whaitiri a loss to Labour? One former colleague says no

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
3:31pm
Meka Whaitiri

Meka Whaitiri (Source: 1News)

One Labour MP says Meka Whaitiri is not a loss to the party's caucus, while its election campaign chairwoman says she is.

It follows now-former Customs Minister Meka Whaitiri's announcement today she has resigned from the Labour Party and will join Te Pāti Māori.

She said she will contest the very seat she has held for Labour since 2013 - Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

West Coast Tasman MP Damien O'Connor said if Whaitiri didn't want to be with Labour, "it's better that she moves on".

O'Connor said her defection was not damaging for Labour.

Asked if she was a loss to the Labour caucus, O'Connor said: "No, she's better off being with the Māori Party if that's where she wants to be".

Asked again if Whaitiri was a loss, O'Connor shook his head.

Damien O'Connor.

Damien O'Connor. (Source: 1News)

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said Whaitiri's defection was "certainly surprising and very disappointing".

"We've got an important job to do and we're focusing on that."

Asked if Whaitiri was a loss to caucus, Tinetti said she "hadn't really reflected on anything like that".

Woods taken by surprise

Housing Minister Megan Woods said 24 hours ago she would not have suspected Whaitiri's split from the party.

"I think we've managed to make some huge gains in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

"Any member of our caucus is a loss to lose."

Woods, as Labour election campaign chairwoman, said the party would need to "move swiftly" regarding nominations and finalising a new Labour candidate for the seat.

Asked if she thinks Labour is something a person needed to be emancipated from - a reference to Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere's speech at the announcement - she said it was "certainly not something that I feel".

Tāmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare said it was "a sad loss" for him and he wished Whaitiri "all the best on her journey".

"I'm sad to lose a tuahine (sister) but she's got her reasons."

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said Whaitiri had never given an indication she was dissatisfied with Labour.

Today, at the announcement, Whaitiri said Māori political activism was "part of being Māori".

"It comes from our whakapapa, and we as Māori have a responsibility to it. Not others, we. Today I'm acknowledging that whakapapa, I'm acknowledging my responsibility to it and it's calling me home."

