10th person charged with murder of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani

A tenth person has been charged with the murder of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani last year.

The 51-year-old man was found dead at a residential property in May after reports of a fight.

Today, police announced a 25-year-old man has been charged with murder and assaulting other people present at the Maungatapu Rd address.

The man is the tenth person to be charged with the murder of Te Kani.

He is due to appear in Tauranga District Court this Thursday.

In January this year, eight people were charged with Te Kani's murder. Another man was charged with his murder in March.

Police said its investigation into Te Kani's death is ongoing.