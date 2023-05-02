New Zealand
1News

Whangārei boy racers busted in police crackdown

3:17pm
Northland Police have cracked down on boy racers in Whangārei.

Northland Police have cracked down on boy racers in Whangārei. (Source: NZ Police)

Police in Northland have cracked down on boy racers in Whangārei, issuing 48 infringement notices over the weekend.

Police said 13 unsafe vehicles with "significant vehicle faults" were ordered off the road, while another three were impounded on Friday night.

"Police conducted 80 breath tests and found three drivers were driving with excess breath alcohol levels, and two driving while disqualified. One driver was charged with illegal acceleration."

All six offenders are due to appear in court.

Several drivers were also pulled over and their cars inspected, with police finding altered seatbelts, suspension, exhausts, airbag modifications, window tints, lighting, and tyres.

"Police issued 48 infringement notices, which included underage drinking, breaching licence conditions and other varying road safety offences."

Senior Sergeant Stephanie Hudson said there was an increase in the number of young drivers with modified vehicles "engaging in anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours".

"We won't tolerate the anti-social behaviour on our roads and we will continue to target people who are intent on offending."

She said the public are clearly "sick and tired" of cars racing around.

