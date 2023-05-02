Arrest made after Wairoa man, 79, assaulted in bed

A 28-year-old man was arrested last night in relation to a Wairoa home invasion that left a 79-year-old man seriously injured on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Sam Park said last week that an unknown offender broke into a home on Brian Ave on April 26 at around 2.25am.

They attacked the elderly man in his bed before leaving with a cell phone and portable landline phone.

Today, Park shared that the victim was only released from hospital yesterday.

"He is expected to make a full recovery," he said.

The alleged offender was apprehended last night and has been charged with aggravated burglary.

He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.