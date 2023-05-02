New Zealand
Arrest made after Wairoa man, 79, assaulted in bed

10:30am
A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A 28-year-old man was arrested last night in relation to a Wairoa home invasion that left a 79-year-old man seriously injured on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Sam Park said last week that an unknown offender broke into a home on Brian Ave on April 26 at around 2.25am.

They attacked the elderly man in his bed before leaving with a cell phone and portable landline phone.

Today, Park shared that the victim was only released from hospital yesterday.

"He is expected to make a full recovery," he said.

The alleged offender was apprehended last night and has been charged with aggravated burglary.

He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

