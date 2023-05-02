New database aims to help hopeful parents with leave questions

When having a baby, there's a lot to get your head around — and on top of newborn worries, there's that wee factor of parental leave.

How long? Who gets it? What are the Ts and Cs?

It's information parents need to know, but it's not always easy to find out — until now.

From today, New Zealand will have the Parental Leave Register to answer any questions.

Speaking to Seven Sharp, founder Stephanie Pow gave the rundown on what the register will provide parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

It means that as of today, parents and parents-to-be will be able to access 180 employer parental leave policies.

"A lot of aspiring and expecting parents will be better able to plan for one of life's biggest and most expensive changes," Pow said.

She said she created the register as parenthood "came as a bit of a shock" to her, with lots of surprises, including financial ones.

"If we break down the numbers, New Zealand mothers want to take 12 months of parental leave, but in order to be entitled to that from a legislative perspective, you need to have worked for the same employer for 12 months or more.

"In addition, for someone earning the median income in New Zealand — if they want to take the full 12 months, even with government support, it's a $42,000 income hit."

The additional $8000 cost of a baby's first year can mean some parents are losing out on $50,000, Pow said.

"It takes a lot of planning to financially have the time that you want with your newborn."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pow also highlighted that asking about parental leave can be "awkward".

"When you're at an interview, and you're trying to put your best foot forward, it's not a question you want to lead with."

She said the fear of needing to ask these questions comes from a concern that taking parental leave "can work against you".

"There's a very well documented phenomenon called the 'motherhood penalty'. I think it applies to not just mothers but also fathers who can take time out of the workforce.

"People are afraid to ask as they're worried people will think they’re not committed to the job."